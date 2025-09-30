iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Position Boosted by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

