iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 25232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2,962.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,063,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,349,000 after buying an additional 4,898,217 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,008,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 450,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 96,695 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 436,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

