Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 26410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $188,474.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,630.69. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,037.50. This represents a 18.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 6,645.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

