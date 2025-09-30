Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.48 and last traded at $133.45, with a volume of 39336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,637,000 after buying an additional 585,992 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,850,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 363,472 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 529.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 388,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

