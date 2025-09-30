Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.65 and last traded at $102.65, with a volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised Bank Hapoalim to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bank Hapoalim Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 20.12%.

Bank Hapoalim Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.0505 per share. This represents a yield of 238.0%. This is a boost from Bank Hapoalim’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Bank Hapoalim’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.88%.

About Bank Hapoalim

(Get Free Report)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

Featured Stories

