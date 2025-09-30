SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.52 and last traded at $99.52, with a volume of 103598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.50.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.31.
Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 590.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
