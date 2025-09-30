Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 20855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 52.99%.The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. Kayne Anderson BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson BDC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $185,887,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,596,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 2,955,661 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $26,525,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 130.4% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 842,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 476,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 71.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 930,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 389,317 shares during the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

