Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$61.28 and last traded at C$61.15, with a volume of 18168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.11.
Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.43.
Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Company Profile
The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF the ETF is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of FTSE Canada All Cap Domestic Index the Index or the Benchmark. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of Canadian large, midand small capitalization companies.
