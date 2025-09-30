Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 211,168 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,053.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 103,730.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

