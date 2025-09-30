Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 236848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (up from $2.25) on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $512.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

In other Telos news, Director Bradley W. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 188,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,714.18. The trade was a 11.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,647,590.75. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 537,544 shares of company stock worth $3,579,041. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Telos by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telos by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Telos by 100,808.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

