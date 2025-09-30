Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $28,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 164,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 124,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 244,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

