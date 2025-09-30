Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 911475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GMAB

Genmab A/S Stock Up 3.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 37.53%. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 37.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.