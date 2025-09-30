Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after purchasing an additional 109,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,881,000 after acquiring an additional 271,661 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $478.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

