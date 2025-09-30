Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 439 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,030,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,249 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,391,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,887,000 after purchasing an additional 319,437 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,295,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,471,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after buying an additional 133,886 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $75.91.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.