LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Sells 1,354 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $610.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $615.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.24. The stock has a market cap of $733.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

