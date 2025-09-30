1,788 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $725.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $733.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.98. The company has a market cap of $686.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

