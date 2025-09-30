HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $610.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $593.54 and a 200 day moving average of $553.24. The company has a market capitalization of $733.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $615.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

