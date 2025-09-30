Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,816 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.0% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $230,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

