Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 654 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1%

LLY opened at $725.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $765.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. HSBC raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.