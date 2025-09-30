Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stake Lowered by LifeGoal Wealth Advisors

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $725.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $765.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $937.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

