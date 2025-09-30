Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 432 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.2% during the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 108,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 16,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.