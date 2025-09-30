NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8,726.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $84,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,258 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 271,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 5,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.62.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE NKE opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.