Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,867,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,700,795,000 after buying an additional 168,990 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $753.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $745.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $678.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.94.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total transaction of $826,523.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,717.50. The trade was a 17.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

