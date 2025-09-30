Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $406.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $400.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $404.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

