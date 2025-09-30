TrueFi (TRU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.88 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $36.29 million and $6.88 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113,073.28 or 0.99820314 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112,471.03 or 0.99311904 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00331131 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,344,195,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,329,345,686 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,344,195,694.20467224 with 1,329,345,686.34599224 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.02739273 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $7,876,959.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.