Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE NOW opened at $940.05 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $919.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $928.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.53 billion, a PE ratio of 118.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.