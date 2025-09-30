Greenleaf Trust Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 73.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,059,000 after buying an additional 555,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,764,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,027,419,000 after acquiring an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,339,000 after purchasing an additional 279,336 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 839,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $794,570,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 58.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,032,000 after purchasing an additional 141,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,171.93.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,173.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,182.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,126.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,023.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.36 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

