Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 0.4% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 72,833.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $471.68 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $485.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $220.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

