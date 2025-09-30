One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

