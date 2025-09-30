Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 133,105 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,105 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $247,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $121.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

