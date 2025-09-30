Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,278,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,465,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,034,000 after acquiring an additional 545,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $254.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.30. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

