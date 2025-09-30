Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Johnson Rice

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Johnson Rice from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.0%

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,357,949. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $3,459,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 68,967 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Finally, V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

