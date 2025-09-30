Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 152,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,481,000 after buying an additional 41,563 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 19,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $20,836,514. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $568.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $513.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $579.27 and a 200-day moving average of $560.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

