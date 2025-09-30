Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.