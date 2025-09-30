Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Boosts Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,473 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 526.6% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $293.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

