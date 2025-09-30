Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $2.10 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after buying an additional 2,598,084 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after buying an additional 2,464,430 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,480,000 after buying an additional 342,791 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after buying an additional 1,265,522 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

