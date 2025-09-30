FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.44.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 and sold 13,179 shares valued at $1,779,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $137.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

