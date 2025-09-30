Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,257.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,580,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,068 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 765,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,031,000 after acquiring an additional 714,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,549,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 607,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,721,000 after acquiring an additional 566,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,376.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 585,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,770,000 after acquiring an additional 545,839 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $415,990.50. This trade represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $107.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

