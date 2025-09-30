Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST is Invesco LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Invesco LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.5% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 14,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,160.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,072.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $916.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $867.16 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $955.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $971.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This trade represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

