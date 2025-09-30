Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 0.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total value of $20,722,402.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 206,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,674.44. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,314,430 shares of company stock worth $259,210,094. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $203.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.08, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

