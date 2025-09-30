Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Holdings Decreased by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Clair Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 1,257 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total value of $20,722,402.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 206,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,674.44. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,314,430 shares of company stock worth $259,210,094 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $203.96 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

