Bluesphere Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 367,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $74.36.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

