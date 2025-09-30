Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $35.86 and last traded at $35.78. 1,408,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,461,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CART. Bank of America raised their price target on Maplebear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $150,314.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 431,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,273,014.91. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $490,006.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 470,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,675.80. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,986,367 shares of company stock valued at $238,211,261. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maplebear by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,514,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,777,000 after purchasing an additional 546,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maplebear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,559 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 10.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,226,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,505,000 after purchasing an additional 482,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,101,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Maplebear by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,961,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,261,000 after buying an additional 1,911,771 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

