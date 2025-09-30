CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $122.52, but opened at $136.21. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CoreWeave shares last traded at $140.42, with a volume of 24,392,023 shares changing hands.

CRWV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

In other CoreWeave news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. The trade was a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,928,066 shares of company stock worth $2,247,880,573.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

