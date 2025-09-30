Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 585.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Lam Research by 45.0% during the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 457,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,530,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 48,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. First County Bank CT purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.83.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

