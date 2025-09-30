Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,362 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Daiwa America lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.27.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $409.12 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $424.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.