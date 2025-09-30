Parkside Investments LLC Sells 26,160 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 26,160 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.