NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.02%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

