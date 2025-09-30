Parkside Investments LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $600.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.48. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.50 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $163.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.88.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

