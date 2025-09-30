Comparing Global Wholehealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) & Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Global Wholehealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Free Report) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Wholehealth Partners and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Global Wholehealth Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Wholehealth Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 2 3 0 2.60

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus target price of $333.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.13%. Given Bio-Rad Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bio-Rad Laboratories is more favorable than Global Wholehealth Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

65.2% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Global Wholehealth Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global Wholehealth Partners and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Wholehealth Partners N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 12.50% 4.01% 2.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Wholehealth Partners and Bio-Rad Laboratories”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Wholehealth Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.55 billion 2.87 -$1.84 billion $11.73 23.09

Global Wholehealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Global Wholehealth Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Wholehealth Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kits in the United States. The company offers approximately 125 diagnostic tests kits for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. It provides tests for various diseases, such as Ebola, zika, dengue, malaria, influenza, tuberculosis, coronaviruses, yellow fever, and other epidemic and vector-borne diseases. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets. It also designs, manufactures, markets, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for hospitals, diagnostic reference, transfusion, and physician office laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Wholehealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Wholehealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.